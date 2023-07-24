Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIR. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares in the company, valued at $451,218,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 623,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,207,518. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.