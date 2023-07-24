Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.