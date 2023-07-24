VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.52 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.