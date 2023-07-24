Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. 32,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

