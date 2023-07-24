W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 224 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

AVGO stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $900.60. The stock had a trading volume of 926,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,117. The firm has a market cap of $371.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $819.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

