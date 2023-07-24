W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 360 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $194,897,450,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 504,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $7.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $401.74. The stock had a trading volume of 405,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $489.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.64.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

