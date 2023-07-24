W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.91. 78,952,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,140,672. The company has a market cap of $845.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

