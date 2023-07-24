W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 464,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

