W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,054,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,499,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.