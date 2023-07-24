W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $11.28 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $522.51. 1,153,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.73. The company has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
