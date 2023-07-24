W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $17.04 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.97. 251,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $270.58. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

