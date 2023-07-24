W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 1,316 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VMware by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

