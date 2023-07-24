W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,548. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

