W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 265 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 73,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 588,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sempra by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 177,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.
Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
