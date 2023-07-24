W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $61.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

