Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.02 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,893,248 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

