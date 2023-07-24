Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.74. 858,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $427.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.