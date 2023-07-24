Waltonchain Market Cap Hits $13.52 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $469,198.76 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,730,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,755,395 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

