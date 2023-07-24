Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading Down 3.2%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 110,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,637,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.