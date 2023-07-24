WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 16,250 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Manitex International accounts for 1.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Manitex International worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manitex International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. 3,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.