WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 3,212.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 1st quarter worth $8,529,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of Mativ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -941.12%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

