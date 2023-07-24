WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 729.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 71,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %

BMY traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.