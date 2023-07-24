WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

TTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 356,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.