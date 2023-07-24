WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 432,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,785. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

