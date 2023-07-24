WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 793.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.54. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.