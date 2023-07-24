WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 955,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

