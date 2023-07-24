WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.94. 86,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

