WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 8,566,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,835,699. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.