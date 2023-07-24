WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 478,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

