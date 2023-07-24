West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $181.78. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

