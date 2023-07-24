West Family Investments Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Albemarle accounts for about 1.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,116. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

