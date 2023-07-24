West Family Investments Inc. Invests $597,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NYSE:D traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $53.87. 530,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,578. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

