West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.26. 1,264,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

