West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $578.53. 219,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.59. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.71.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

