West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetEase by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 453,727 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,774,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 453,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.