West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231,633 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

