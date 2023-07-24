West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,603 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.45. 3,167,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,946,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

