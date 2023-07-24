West Family Investments Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

WM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.