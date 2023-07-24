West Family Investments Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:WF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $27.54. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

