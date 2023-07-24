Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $64.00 at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAL. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

WAL stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.