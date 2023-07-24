Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.40, with a volume of 39219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.
Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.
