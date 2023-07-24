Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $210.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,523. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $223.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54.

Insider Activity

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Wingstop by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.