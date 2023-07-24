WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.77

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 43516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $835.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQDG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

