Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.49

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 43992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,867 shares of company stock worth $4,263,380. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

