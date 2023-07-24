XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.48% of XPEL worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.93. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,212 shares of company stock worth $12,778,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

