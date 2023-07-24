Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 16,425 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INKM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,582. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

