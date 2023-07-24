Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.17. 4,448,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,574,475. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

