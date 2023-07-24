ZClassic Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $504,158.94 and approximately $30.24 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00102768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00046557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

