Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 4.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 476,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,667,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Zhihu Trading Up 3.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhihu
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.