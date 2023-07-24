Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 4.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 476,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,667,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Zhihu Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 85.2% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,165,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 834,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.