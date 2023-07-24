Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0209

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $332.16 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,819,812,996 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

